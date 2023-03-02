Macomb High School seeing more students on track academically, attendance-wise

MACOMB (WGEM) - More students at Macomb High School are on track both academically and attendance-wise. Each year, faculty create new Bomber on Track goals, and this year the goal is for at least 92% of all students to be on target for passing classes and attendance.

Principal Scott Sullivan said that goal is currently met. He said the Bomber on Track is an extension of the Illinois State Board of Education’s (ISBE) ninth graders on track.

“ISBE knows that as a freshman, if you’re on track after your ninth-grade year, you are much more likely to graduate on time with your peers,” Sullivan said. “We took that concept and extended it to all of the classes.”

Sullivan said each student’s success is tracked on a weekly basis.

One new addition to the school’s improvement plan to continue their on-track goals is a teacher-based lesson study project. This allows teachers within each department, before the school year, to craft lessons that they think will be most beneficial to students.

After planning the lesson, one teacher carries out the lesson in the classroom to see how students respond.

Sullivan said the idea stemmed from the school’s 5Essentials Survey, MAP testing data and attendance data.

“That data showed that the teachers really felt like, especially during two COVID years, that their ability to collaborate had decreased,” Sullivan added.

English teacher Molly Selders said the lesson study project has made a real difference in how her and other teachers create lessons they think will be most effective.

“They [other teachers] had insights that I hadn’t really thought about before, especially in reviewing the lesson, and considering how different students had engaged with that lesson,” Selders said. “The hope is that they’ll be able to take those particular lessons and apply that to other things they read or other classes they’re in.”

After last school year, 88% of all students were on track, but now 92% are on track.

Special education teacher Ginger Shrayk said special education on-track numbers have seen a significant jump. From the first quarter to the end of last semester she said on-track numbers went from 80% to 95%.

“We all work together to continually talk about kids and problem solve, so I think that is probably a direct relationship between being able to talk to kids and making sure kids are making progress in being successful,” Shrayk said.

Sullivan said he plans to bring back lesson study projects each school year. This school year is the first time MHS has incorporated the project.

Look more into Macomb’s report card, here.

View your school’s report cards:

