Menstrual hygiene supply drive in honor of Women’s History Month

QUINCY (WGEM) - In honor of Women’s History Month, the Quincy Public Library is hosting a menstrual hygiene supplies drive all of March.

The Quincy Public Library will be collecting items like pads, tampons and sanitary wipes.

Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum said they saw a large need in the community for accessible menstrual hygiene products.

“Menstrual hygiene is a necessity, it’s something that people that menstruate need to be able to go through their daily activities without having to take kind of unnecessary pauses and she’s like this is a need that we can fill,” Griesbaum said.

Griesbaum said menstrual hygiene conversations are oftentimes frowned about, but they are natural and an important part of women’s history.

“By providing to these places, people can stay in school, people can show up to work, they can take care of their kids, they don’t have to feel ashamed or embarrassed about something that’s completely normal and completely natural,” Griesbaum said. “So to be able to provide those products and ensure all of those basic needs are met is something that’s really special here.”

The donations will be delivered to several schools and non-profit organizations including Quanada, Bella Ease Care Closet, YWCA, Well House, Horizons, QHS and QJHS.

