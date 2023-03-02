Preliminary Quincy budget projects a decrease in revenue

QUINCY (WGEM) - A look at the major discussion around the preliminary budget for Quincy.

Comptroller Sheri Ray said revenues for this current year are at $55 million and they’re anticipating it falling to just below $50 million for the fiscal year 2024, which starts in May.

Ray said projections show the excessive Personal Property Replacement Tax revenues will drop from $12 million by 30%.

She said that will put the city closer to $8 million, the biggest fluctuation.

Ray said in anticipation of a recession, the Home Rule Tax will be flat.

”Purchase tax, that’s the Home Rule Tax, the positive piece of that is,” Ray said. “Year’s ago such a small piece of that was used for general operations, now our plan is to put 50% of that revenue into streets, sidewalks and alleys. Those are the things that I think residents want to see.”

Ray said it’s important to remember the city adopted a lower Property Tax levy, so they’ll be collecting less.

She said the Illinois Municipal League is anticipating a decline in income tax which will have a $300,000 impact on the city budget.

