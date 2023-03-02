Students create their own version of BizTown

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local elementary students decided to get creative after finding out a day trip to St. Louis was too expensive. Rooney Elementary School in Quincy launched their first ever Rooney BizTown.

Designed to simulate the St. Louis JA BizTown, the fifth grade class created an imaginary town full of businesses and invited all Rooney grade levels to “shop around”.

Every year, the fifth grade class spends time learning financial literacy through the Junior Achievement curriculum.

The students study how businesses work; salaries, taxes, operating cost, profit, losses, etc. and they put their knowledge to the test!

5th grade teacher Amy Derrick said students work on the event for several weeks, making their own products and learning the importance of finances.

“They have CEO’s and CFO’s and associates and they have to learn to turn a profit,” Derrick said. “They still have to pay taxes, insurance, rental booth space, advertising, philanthropy. So they have to a little bit of operating cost before they can make a profit.”

Derrick said because of the event’s success, they do plan to make Rooney Biz Town a tradition.

“We hope that putting it to real life really sticks with them,” Derrick said. “Knowing that opening a business isn’t just making a profit. You have to a have some operating costs involved and how to adjust that. We are putting them in the mindset of a business owner and an entrepreneur.”

