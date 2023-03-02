Weather Alert for tomorrow due to a few reasons

QUINCY (WGEM) - A dry cold front moved through the Tri-States yesterday evening/night. While this front did not bring us any precipitation, it has cooled us down. As winds flow from the north, cooler air continues to filter into the Tri-States. Low level clouds are streaming into the area this morning from the north and some upper-level clouds are streaming into the area from the southwest. This will lead to a rather cloudy day. Due to the northerly winds and cloudy skies, daytime highs will be cooler today in the mid to upper 40s. That is seasonable though for this time of year.

Our main focus remains on overnight tonight into tomorrow as a powerful late winter/spring storm will impact the Tri-States and the entire region. This low pressure system is currently over the far southwest U.S. This system will impact our forecast in several ways including the chance of heavy rain, strong gusty winds and the chance for a switch over to a wintry mix of a very wet snow/slush/sleet.

I’ll start with the chance of rain and heavy rain. The far southern tier of the Tri-States should start to see some rain after about 10 PM/11 PM tonight. The rain will then spread northward and move into the rest of the Tri-States. The highest rainfall rates look to occur between midnight and 9 AM tomorrow morning. By the time the system comes to an end, rainfall totals of 0.75″ up to 3″ for the far southwestern side of the area will be possible.

The aforementioned low pressure system will bring in strong gusty winds. Winds will start to pickup in speed later tonight with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. The strongest winds will be tomorrow morning through the afternoon with gusts over 40 mph. These stronger wind gusts can lead to driving rain, small tree limbs to break, can make driving high profile vehicles more challenging and can toss around items outside. The winds will gradually start to die down into the evening and night. New this morning, a few counties have been placed under a Wind Advisory. (Please see the picture below.)

Pike and Scott County in Illinois have been placed under a Wind Advisory for tomorrow. More counties may be added later. We will have to wait and see what the National Weather Service decides to do. (maxuser | WGEM)

Now onto the chance of a very wet snow/slush/sleet. Recent model trends have shifted the track of the low pressure system a bit further southeast compared to 24 hours ago. To determine what type of precipitation we may get, we have to look at the temperatures here near the surface of the earth and through the entire atmospheric column. After some morning rain, temperatures near the surface will be in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures a little further up in the atmosphere will be in the mid 30s. That could lead to some melting of the snow flakes as they fall towards us. So by the time the precipitation reaches us, it could be a very wet snow flake, sleet pellet or very cold rain drop. Later in the morning and into the early afternoon, the question will be how quickly will the atmosphere (just above our heads) be able to cool enough to support just snow. There is honestly still some uncertainty with snow amounts for tomorrow, but we believe there is a chance for some minor snow/slush accumulations.

