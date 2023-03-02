Windy, Rainy and Wet Snow

QUINCY (WGEM) - We still have a Weather Alert for some gusty wind across the Tri-State area. There is a wind advisory for most of the day on Friday for Pike county and Scott county in Illinois. That is for wind gusts up to 45 mph. For the rest of us, it’ll still be a gusty and rainy day.

A wind Advisory has been issued for Pike and Scott counties in Illinois (Brian inman)

We are also throwing in the potential for some minor accumulations of very wet snow. It is possible as the system pushes through the area, and we are under a north wind flow. We may see a burst of snow that is heavy enough to accumulate. So be advised, there may be some heavy snow for a brief amount of time that may cause some minor accumulation Friday. It is too tough to pin down just exactly where those accumulations will be. It is safe to say that someone in the region will see some minor accumulations. The wet snow may briefly cause a few slick spots. The system wraps up and then swings off to the northeast and we are set up for a fairly rapid warm-up. With high temperatures Saturday in the low 50s and Sunday it will be near 60 degrees. By the middle of next week, we are going to have temperatures that will be closer to what is normal for quite a spell. That is something we have not been able to say through the month of February.

After a weekend warm up, next week looks seasonably cool (Brian inman)

