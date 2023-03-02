Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make hundreds of fraudulent purchases through DoorDash.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Maili Morris was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Authorities said Morris ordered about $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to investigators, Morris made 136 unauthorized purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

WVUE reports the orders were made from retail stores that included Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and several fast-food restaurants.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Morris’ bond has been set at $18 million.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1641 Hampshire Street
Police search estranged husband’s home as part of investigation into wife′s death
Shawn R. Stankewitz
California man arrested for alleged burglary, arson at West Quincy gas station
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Fatal Crash
Victim identified in Sunday motorcycle crash
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Kentucky Road death investigation continues

Latest News

Pike County Unmet Needs receives $7,500 grant
Pike County Unmet Needs receives $7,500 grant
Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the 5 Continents Jazz Festival in Marseille,...
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Chicago police officer dies, suspect wounded in shootout
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
‘Forever chemicals’ about to get their first US limits
Quincy Park District looks to fill summer jobs
Quincy Park District looks to fill summer jobs