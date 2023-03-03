Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 3rd, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jaxxynn Rayne Chockley
Stan Helkey
Jim Maddox
Cindy Paul
Shane Wellman
Staci Lewallen
Keith Metle
Marsha Bunge
Gene Armstrong
Harold Hathaway
Noah Gallaher
Ron McVeigh
Karla Clark
Shaun Bailey
Philip Parker
Bebe Jo Meyer
Amy Poplin
Mindy Deming
ANNIVERSARIES
Kevin & Cheryl Buss
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.