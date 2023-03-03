Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 3rd, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jaxxynn Rayne Chockley

Stan Helkey

Jim Maddox

Cindy Paul

Shane Wellman

Staci Lewallen

Keith Metle

Marsha Bunge

Gene Armstrong

Harold Hathaway

Noah Gallaher

Ron McVeigh

Karla Clark

Shaun Bailey

Philip Parker

Bebe Jo Meyer

Amy Poplin

Mindy Deming

ANNIVERSARIES

Kevin & Cheryl Buss

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.