Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 4th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Linda Gibson

Sharon Speer

Clara Nation

Wanda Aden

Patti Clifford

Heather Mason

Eileen Blickenstaff

Maggie Wheeler

Maverick Clark

Cathy Barlow

Bobbie Johnson

Elijah Cunningham

Mallory Anderson

Penny Rose Thompson

Lee Augsbaugh

Jenna Tuttle

Deaken Davis

Paislee Gordon

ANNIVERSARIES

Kurt & Michele Hannant

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.