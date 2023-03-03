Brown Schuyler CEO high school students prepare for April trade show

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - 11 Brown and Schuyler County high school students are starting their own businesses.

The Brown Schuyler CEO program is a project and experience-based class where juniors and seniors enrolled get to learn everything about being their own boss.

On Friday morning, the CEO class presented their business ideas ahead of their upcoming trade show on April 30.

“The trade show is kind of like a final for our class,” said program facilitator Jennifer Ingram. “It’s a Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Crossing Camp between Mount Sterling and Rushville on Highway 24. We’d love to invite everyone out to come support them and see what they’ve built as businesses.”

Program President Mia Blaesing came with her homemade bathbombs for her business BBeauty.

“(Before I started the CEO program) the question was what don’t I want to do?” Blaesing said. “But this program got me into thinking exactly what I’m good at.”

Liam Ackmen said this program helped him learn how to corner a market that he doesn’t see in the Tri-States, like skateboarding. Something he’s been passionate about his whole life.

“I’m going to sell skateboards, skateboard hardware, as well as apparel,” Ackmen said.

Dylan Koch said the program gave the push he needed to progress his already existing business Koch’s Detailing.

“I was working at a delivery driving job and I actually quit to pursue my detailing business full time,’ Koch said.

Sandra Aplogan said the CEO program helped her hit two major accomplishments: starting her eco-friendly candle making business and obtaining a scholarship from SEIU.

“I feel like I wouldn’t have gotten it without CEO because it taught me so much,” Aplogan said.

Ingram said she’s already looking ahead for next year’s class.

“We would like anyone to reach out to us and see if the class is something they would like to join,” Ingram said.

Brown and Schuyler students entering their junior and senior year qualify.

You can apply here.

Get a more in-depth glimpse of the students’ businesses here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.