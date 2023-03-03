California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1641 Hampshire Street
Police search estranged husband’s home as part of investigation into wife′s death
Shawn R. Stankewitz
California man arrested for alleged burglary, arson at West Quincy gas station
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Fatal Crash
Victim identified in Sunday motorcycle crash
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Kentucky Road death investigation continues

Latest News

The concert is named ‘Pops of Color’ because every song they’re performing has color in it in...
Quincy Symphony Chorus prepares for weekend concert
Quincy Symphony Chorus prepares for weekend concert
Quincy Symphony Chorus prepares for weekend concert
Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark
At the annual meeting, it was announced that the 2022 “Starts With You” campaign received about...
United Way of Adams County concludes annual campaign, will donate to multiple organizations
United Way of Adams County concludes annual campaign, will donate to multiple organizations
United Way of Adams County concludes annual campaign, will donate to multiple organizations