Dot Foods announces new CEO, president

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Dot Foods, Inc. announced on Friday several changes to their executive team.

Dick Tracy was promoted from president of Dot Foods to the new Chief Executive Officer. Dick Tracy is the youngest of founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy’s 12 children. Dick Tracy joined Dot Foods in 1991 and in 2017 became the president of the company.

“I am excited about this next chapter for our business,” Dick Tracy said. “We are seeing a lot of exciting growth, and it’s great to be in that position, especially coming off the turbulence of the pandemic and the subsequent recovery. We’re fortunate to have incredible leaders across Dot, and the changes and new roles we’re announcing today allow us to use their talents in new ways.”

Dick Tracy followed in his older brother Joe Tracy’s footsteps. Joe Tracy served as CEO for six years and is now the CEO of Dot Family Holdings (DFH), which is an investment office for the Tracy family.

DFH owns several companies. The largest owned company is Dot Foods.

George Eversman was named the new acting president of Dot after Dick Tracy’s promotion. Eversman has worked for Dot for almost 30 years in sales and business roles. As president, he is now responsible for the day-to-day management of Dot’s overall business.

“George is the first president of our company who is not a Tracy family member,” Dick Tracy said. “My brothers and I often talk about how much we value being a family-owned and -operated business. That has not changed. We’re committed to that and believe members of the third generation of our family will continue to grow their careers, take on more leadership roles, and eventually hold positions on our executive team. But at this time in Dot’s story, George is without a doubt the best person for this job. His vast experience and proven track record of success will now benefit even more of our business.”

Among other promotions, Cullen Andrews has been promoted to executive vice president and Matt Holt was promoted to the vice president of distribution centers.

Lydia Miller was added to the executive team with her role as vice president of replenishment and Mandi Clark was added as vice president of human resources.

