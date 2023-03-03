Dot Foods announces new CEO, president

Dot Foods sees new CEO, president
Dot Foods sees new CEO, president(Dot Foods)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Dot Foods, Inc. announced on Friday several changes to their executive team.

Dick Tracy was promoted from president of Dot Foods to the new Chief Executive Officer. Dick Tracy is the youngest of founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy’s 12 children. Dick Tracy joined Dot Foods in 1991 and in 2017 became the president of the company.

“I am excited about this next chapter for our business,” Dick Tracy said. “We are seeing a lot of exciting growth, and it’s great to be in that position, especially coming off the turbulence of the pandemic and the subsequent recovery. We’re fortunate to have incredible leaders across Dot, and the changes and new roles we’re announcing today allow us to use their talents in new ways.”

Dick Tracy followed in his older brother Joe Tracy’s footsteps. Joe Tracy served as CEO for six years and is now the CEO of Dot Family Holdings (DFH), which is an investment office for the Tracy family.

DFH owns several companies. The largest owned company is Dot Foods.

George Eversman was named the new acting president of Dot after Dick Tracy’s promotion. Eversman has worked for Dot for almost 30 years in sales and business roles. As president, he is now responsible for the day-to-day management of Dot’s overall business.

“George is the first president of our company who is not a Tracy family member,” Dick Tracy said. “My brothers and I often talk about how much we value being a family-owned and -operated business. That has not changed. We’re committed to that and believe members of the third generation of our family will continue to grow their careers, take on more leadership roles, and eventually hold positions on our executive team. But at this time in Dot’s story, George is without a doubt the best person for this job. His vast experience and proven track record of success will now benefit even more of our business.”

Among other promotions, Cullen Andrews has been promoted to executive vice president and Matt Holt was promoted to the vice president of distribution centers.

Lydia Miller was added to the executive team with her role as vice president of replenishment and Mandi Clark was added as vice president of human resources.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1641 Hampshire Street
Police search estranged husband’s home as part of investigation into wife′s death
Shawn R. Stankewitz
California man arrested for alleged burglary, arson at West Quincy gas station
Changes to the Quincy recycling program started Wednesday. You can now take your recyclables to...
New Quincy recycling program begins
The low pressure system over New Mexico will bring us rain and windy conditions.
UPDATED: Weather Alert for tomorrow due to a few reasons
Adams County Sheriffs hoping test will help fill reserve pool
Adams County Sheriff hoping to boost recruitment

Latest News

Several local Illinois fire departments and ems providers awarded grants
Several local Illinois fire departments and EMS providers awarded grants
Suicide prevention training happening tomorrow
Local non-profit holding suicide prevention training
The concert is named ‘Pops of Color’ because every song they’re performing has color in it in...
Quincy Symphony Chorus prepares for weekend concert
Quincy Symphony Chorus prepares for weekend concert
Quincy Symphony Chorus prepares for weekend concert