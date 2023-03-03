Gardener’s Palette returns Saturday in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local gardeners have a chance to have some fun Saturday as the annual Gardener’s Palette returns.

This is the 27th edition of the yearly event put on by the University of Illinois extension at the Quincy Senior & Family Resource Center.

This year’s Gardener’s Palette will include a wide variety of speakers and vendors, including discussions about: Tech in the Garden, Cooking with Gourmet Mushrooms, Smart Lawn Care, Healthy Ponds, Shade Gardening and more.

Deborah Lee, a master gardener with the University of Illinois extension, said the event will be an educational day for those with the green thumb.

“We do this every year. It’s a wonderful event. We start at 9:00 a.m....come early at 8:00 a.m. and you can go to all the booths that we have...we have a lot of very informative, interesting booths and we have quite a few speakers,” said Lee.

Lee is giving her own presentation on making herbal salad dressing.

Lee said she is excited for the event, which provides a space for gardeners of all skill levels.

“A lot of times people come from many counties around and across the river...and it’s just an opportunity for the people that enjoy gardens or want to learn about gardens to be able to get more information,” said Lee.

The cost is $40 per person, which covers lunch, 10 workshop sessions, and access to the vendor fair.

Pre-registration was recommended, but people are welcome to arrive for the event Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.