Deaths:

Kenneth Wayne Kendall Sr., age 84 of Hannibal died on Feb. 28 at his son’s home in Center, Mo.

Births:

Chase Miller and Hailey Masterson of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Gunner Turner and Sadia Rickard of Pleasant Hill, IL welcomed a girl.

Justin and Ashley Hainline of Plymouth, IL welcomed a boy.

