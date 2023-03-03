It can snow in March

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a pleasant and tranquil weekend headed for the region. Daytime high temperatures will be running above normal on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday there will be some cloud cover to start the day that will break up and we will see some sunshine and a high temperature that tops out in the mid-50s. Sunday will be warmer yet with high temperatures in the low 60s. The warming trend then will continue through Monday with a high temperature that gets up into the mid-60s with some sunshine. Then there’s a cool down. Many times when we have a significant cool down after a warm-up there is inclement weather that accompanies the temperature change. That is not the case with Monday. But we will see an active weather pattern that starts to break out just past midweek. Temperatures will be cool enough to support some snow with our next couple of systems that ride through the area in the Wednesday night through Friday timeframe

