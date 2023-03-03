Local non-profit holding suicide prevention training

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal organization is looking to give people the skills to recognize the signs someone might be going through a mental health crisis.

Embrace Children and Families is hosting a Question, Persuade, and Refer training with Moms Breaking the Silence and Tony Gardner to help community members recognize the signs of suicide and how to get people help.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Clover Road Christian Church at 785 Clover Road on Saturday.

Embrace Children & Families president Katie Carlin said they want to help members of the community recognize signs of distress among children, teens, adults, and veterans.

She said she has worked with foster children, and it’s important to notice those trouble signs as early as possible.

“I’ve also seen very young children be placed in mental health hospitals which is very disappointing that sometimes those types of measures have to be taken so it would be great if community members can work to learn more about how to work with children with mental health issues,” Carlin said.

She said the youngest child she seen taken in was seven years old. In addition to recognizing the signs of a mental health crisis, participants will also learn how to approach those in need of help.

Local mental health experts said it’s good to have more people aware of the signs, as it can help get them assistance quickly. Advanced Counseling Services intern Matthew Tegg said one of the signs to watch out for in both kids and adults is a change in behavior.

“That can be as small as having depressive episodes, or anxiousness or panic attacks or things of that nature,” he said. “Just where you get that feeling that something is just off about them and that can range all the way up to threatening to kill themselves, threatening to kill others and really it’s just that range, taking in the whole picture.”

Tegg said it can be difficult for people to seek professional help. He said a common misconception he sees from clients is that you only need to look for help when you think your life is falling apart.

He said if you think someone is in crisis, don’t be afraid to reach out to them. However, he said this works best if you have an established relationship, or are at the very least familiar with them to where they feel they can confide in you.

He said after you have a better idea of what is going on with them, refer them to mental health resources. Local resources include agencies like Mark Twain Behavioral Health, Advanced Counseling Services, or Clarity Health Care. You can also have them call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

For the training, registration is not required to attend but you do need to register for childcare. You can email katie@embracenemo.com.

