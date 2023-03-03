Palmyra City Council approves bid for drainage improvements

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra City Council members approved a bid to proceed with a drainage improvement project at W. Main Cross and Bradley Streets during their meeting Tuesday evening.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, the council authorized Mayor Rusty Adrian to sign an agreement to move ahead with the work and accepted the low bid of $648,526 from Bleigh Construction. Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger reported the storm water project was close to completion at Buchanan St. Pipes were installed, and crews will soon install a concrete patch on the road to cover newly installed equipment.

In other business:

A public hearing was conducted regarding a proposed zoning change from R-1 single family and multi-family to C1 commercial for a tract of land on Main St.

Council members approved a city ordinance amendment which aligned municipal law with changes enacted by the state legislature.

Police Chief Eddie Bogue announced he would pursue a $500 mini-grant to fund seat belt enforcement efforts for youth from April 1 to April 15.

