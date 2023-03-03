Pike County teen putting on auction fundraiser to help animal shelter

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - One Pike County teen is making a difference by hosting the For the Love of Critters Quarter Auction.

You will want to make sure to bring a roll of quarters.

Doors open to the auction at 5p.m. and starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 4, at the Pittsfield Senior Citizens Center 220 W. Adams St.

Kate Royalty is hosting the auction to help local organization close to her heart: The Pike County Animal Shelter.

“You bring your quarters and you get a paddle,” Royalty said. “And if you want the item, you just put your quarters in, put your paddle up, and draw a chip. And, if that’s your number you get the item.”

Royalty said every last penny (or quarter) goes back to the nonprofit for vet bills, food and other every day operations.

“I like knowing I played a part in getting these animals adopted,” Royalty said.

