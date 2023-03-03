Pike County Unmet Needs receives $7,500 grant

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - One Pike County group is getting money to assist their mission in helping area nonprofits. Pike County Unmet Needs president Chris Bruns said the charity organization is a unique one, acting as an umbrella for other nonprofits and churches of Pike County.

Bruns said this year, they dealt with more than 100 cases in 2022.

“Unfortunately, our donations are down,” Bruns said. “That’s the only way we collect money. It’s either grants, individual donations, church donations, things like that.”

Bruns said they gave out more than $75,000 to varying organizations in Pike County (i.e. Pike County Housing Authority, Two Rivers food bank) to assist individuals in need.

However, they made $6,000 fewer in donations.

“Expenses are up so demand is higher,” Bruns said. “We had 26 more cases this last year.”

Bruns said help is on the way with a $7,500 grant through the Health and Wellness Foundation of Pike County which will help assist about 10 more cases.

The foundation’s director Patricia McIntosh said they award their Healthy Community Grant annually to projects that impact Pike County’s most pressing needs. And PCUN checks several boxes.

“It’s for the many individuals and families that don’t have a place to turn,” McIntosh said. “So they really do meet an unmet need in the community.”

McIntosh said PCUN also qualifies since it benefits Pike County residents exclusively.

“We’ve given grants to health initiatives, initiatives in the schools,” McIntosh said. “We’ve also awarded programming that might benefit the senior population.”

Bruns said the greatest need they could use the money for right now are living expenses.

“Housing related needs like rent and deposits,” Bruns said. “We’ve had a lot of car repairs, too.”

Bruns said they just applied for a $25,000 grant through the Tracy Family Foundation and hope to hear back in a few months.

If you’re a Pike County resident who is struggling you can reach out to PCUN at 217-285-4129.

To find your specified need go here.

Monetary donations may also be made at Pike County Unmet Needs, 225 N. Memorial St., Pittsfield, IL 62363.

