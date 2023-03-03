Quincy Park District looks to fill summer jobs

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Park District will be holding open interviews March 6 through March 10, in an attempt to fill a large portion of their upcoming seasonal jobs. The park district will be conducting open interviews from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The interviews will take place at the Quincy Park District office found at 1231 Bonansinga Drive.

Individuals ages 15 and up are encouraged to attend.

The Quincy Park District Recreational Program Manager Ben Klingner said the district encourages young workers because it allows them to learn while working toward promotions each year.

“We found that we were getting a lot of kids in the last couple of years that have been 15 years old, but are still hard workers, ya know, they still do a really good job,” Klingner said. “They are mature for their age so, ya know, if we can get those kids when they’re 15,ya know, they’ll keep coming back and we can have them three or four more years till their through with high school or even into college.”

Some of the positions they are looking to fill include referees, lifeguards, and scorekeepers. Klingner said there is a job for everyone at the park district.

“We have a lot of kids that keep coming back year after year, which is a good thing. So there’s chances to move up to supervising positions for our baseball, our soccer, pool,” Klingner said. “So we do have a lot of kids that come back second, third year to get a chance to be a manager or assistant manager at pool or batting cage.”

Klingner said they try to hire as many positions as they can before the start of April, but they will still be hiring well into the summer.

