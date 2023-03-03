Quincy Symphony Chorus prepares for weekend concert

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Thursday, the Quincy Symphony Chorus prepared for their next concert.

The concert is named Pops of Color, because every song they’re performing has color in it in some way.

Every year, the symphony chorus performs in 2 solo concerts and combines with the Quincy Symphony Orchestra for at least one performance.

Dr. Phyllis Robertson, Director of Quincy Symphony Chorus, said the chorus consists of a variety of community members.

She said all you really need to join the chorus is a love for music and the ability to carry a basic tune.

“It’s really a community chorus and it’s really under the auspice of the symphony, so that’s why they call it the symphony chorus, but it’s a community choir, you do have to audition,” Robertson said. “And the audition’s a piece of cake, it’s really just, you can sing a Christmas carol or something like that or maybe I might I have you, if you’re an alto, I might have you sing alto part on a hymn while I play the soprano.”

The Pops of Color concert will be at 7:30 p.m., this Saturday, at Salem Church in Quincy.

If you are a season ticket holder for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra, your admission is free!

Tickets will also be available at the door. It’s $18 dollars for adults, $15 dollars for seniors. Students high school aged an under get in for free.

