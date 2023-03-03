Several local Illinois fire departments and EMS providers awarded grants

By Jayla Louis
Mar. 3, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal awarded $1.5 million in grants to the recipients of the 2023 Small Equipment Grant Program on Friday.

The program provides grants up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

296 applications were received for this grant period and 64 fire departments and EMS providers were awarded across the state. Seven local departments were selected as recipients, those include:

  • Brown County Fire Protection District - $25,740
  • LaHarpe Fire Protection District - $23,703.40
  • Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District - $23,672
  • West Point Fire Protection District - $25,000
  • Pleasant Hill Protection District - $18,859
  • Barry Fire Protection District - $26,000
  • City of Rushville - $26,000

“The OSFM continues to remain committed to our mission of helping departments and districts purchase essential firefighting or EMS equipment that will help not only their members to stay safe, but continue to provide lifesaving services to their communities,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson. “Budgets remain tight, and the cost of firefighting equipment continues to rise, that is why programs such as our Small Equipment Grant are a great resource, especially for our smaller and rural volunteer fire departments across the state.”

All applicants were required to participate in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

