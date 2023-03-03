United Way of Adams County concludes annual campaign, will donate to multiple organizations

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - The United Way of Adams County hosted their annual meeting on Thursday, officially ending their Starts With You campaign.

United Way officials encouraged residents to donate to the Starts With You campaign because they said it allows your contributions to be spread further.

For example, if you walk into a food pantry and donate $100 today, the money will stay with that food pantry solely.

If you donate to their annual campaign, you’re extending your overall reach in the community by distributing funds to 18 different Adams County organizations.

Lifelong Quincy resident, Selena Stegeman, donates to the United Way of Adams County because she’s seen first hand how hard it can be for non-profits to secure adequate funding.

“I’ve been involved with lots of different community organizations and I see every day the work that United Way does with those organizations and the ability for them to be able to help people in all kinds of different ways,” Stegeman said.

The United Way of Adams County annual Starts With You campaign offers residents an opportunity to donate to multiple organizations at once.

It’s an opportunity that Stegeman jumped at.

“It’s a great way to contribute so that you can spread that funding across different organizations versus just one,” Stegeman.

Director of Development and Communications for the United Way of Adams County, Jenna Hull, said a recent community assessment determined the three biggest needs in Adams County right now.

She said the assessment found behavioral health, poverty and housing to be the three biggest problems facing the people of the county.

“So you’re going to see a lot of focus on that, of course there’s always a focus on education and children, financial stability, those are our pillars,” Hull said.

Hull said the 18 charities receiving the money raised from the annual campaign consistently work to solve those issues.

She said, by donating to Starts With You, you’re helping every single one of those organizations.

“I’ve had people say before, ‘Well why don’t we just give to that one agency?’ Well you can,” Hull said. “Or you can give to United Way and you can impact 18 agencies and you can impact 27 programs in our community which to me makes me feel good about where my dollars are going.”

At the annual meeting, it was announced that the 2022 Starts With You campaign received about $1,140,000 in pledges.

Hull said that money will be distributed to organizations on a monthly basis starting in July.

Quincy organizations receiving funding:

  • Salvation Army
  • YMCA
  • YWCA
  • Horizons
  • Quincy Catholic Charities
  • Young Life
  • Quanada
  • Community for Christ Assistance Center
  • Regional Office of Education
  • Advocacy Network for Children
  • American Red Cross
  • Girl Scouts
  • Boy Scouts
  • Bella Ease
  • Transitions
  • Cornerstone Foundation for Families
  • Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)

