Weather Alert: Gusty winds expected today. Along with a cold rain.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Wind Advisory is in effect for Pike and Scott County in Illinois through 6 PM. However, everyone in the Tri-States will be dealing with gusty winds today.

The low pressure system that we have been tracking for several days is now over Arkansas and Louisiana. As expected this low pressure will impact our forecast in a few ways. It will bring us some precipitation and some gusty winds.

Let’s start with the wind, as that is now our primary reason for the weather alert. The low pressure will create some stronger wind gusts. Most of the Tri-States should have gusts in the 30 mph range. However, some will deal with stronger gusts of 40+ mph. The wind gusts will lead to outdoor objects being tossed around, can make driving high profile vehicles a little more challenging and could break off some small tree limbs. The low will move off to the east quickly by this evening allowing for the winds to gradually decrease.

Now for an update on the precipitation. Rain will gradually move into the Tri-States through the morning hours. The rain will be light to steady. There may be a few pockets of slightly heavier rain but that looks to be mainly for the southeastern tier. As we head through the afternoon hours, the rain will gradually start to come to an end from the west to the east. The eastern tier will be the last to see the rain clear out and that should be by 4 PM/5 PM. Models were originally showing the chance for a switchover to some wintry precipitation. Newer models over the past 24 hour have been gradually removing that chance. We will end up with mainly a cold rain today. It is an interesting setup for us though. Further up in the atmosphere it will be cold enough for snow. So at times today, if you pull up a radar you may see what appears to be sleet or snow. With warmer air in the lower levels of the atmosphere though, that snow will melt into a cold rain drop by the time it reaches us. Now, a few pieces of sleet or a few wet snowflakes may be able to reach the ground. Nonetheless, those pieces of sleet and wet snowflakes would be in the minority.

