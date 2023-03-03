WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 2) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Fall To Defeat Against Breese Mater Dei At The IHSA Class 2A State Semifinals At Redbird Arena

Lady Raiders 28-Game Win Streak Comes To A End In Normal On The Illinois State University Campus
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The IHSA Girls State Basketball Tournament is now underway on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois. In one of the two Class 2A State Semifinal games played today, top-ranked Quincy Notre Dame faced the (25-7) Lady Knights of Breese Mater Dei for the second time this season. Unfortunately for the “Blue & Gold”, after trailing by just 6 at the half (29-23), they watched their dreams of repeating as state champs come to a close in the second half at Redbird.

After shooting 58 percent from the field (vs. just 38 percent for QND) the Knights went on to post a 61-54 victory over the Lady Raiders to advance to Saturday’s state title game against Byron at Redbird Arena.

QND will now face Butler College Prep out of Chicago in the 3rd Place Game that is scheduled to get underway at 8:15 p.m.

