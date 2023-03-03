WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 2) Hannibal Lady Pirates Face Ft. Zumwalt East At The MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 Tournament In St. Peters

HHS In Search Of First District Tourney Win On The Ladies Hardwood In 4 Years
Hannibal Lady Pirates Senior Guard Nora Hark Pumps In 11 Points during Pos-Season Loss Against...
Hannibal Lady Pirates Senior Guard Nora Hark Pumps In 11 Points during Pos-Season Loss Against FZE
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hannibal High girls basketball team ventured to St. Peters, Missouri this evening in search of a post-season win at the Class 5 District 4 Quarterfinals. First year head coach Shawn Gaines had the (18-8) Lady Pirates ready to face 3rd-seeded Fort Zumwalt East. Once that game got underway at Fort Zumwalt South High, the “Red & Black” got off to a slow start trailing 13-4 at the end of the first quarter. Coach Gaines watched the 5th-seeded Lady Pirates commit 8 costly turnovers in the first frame.

HHS found themselves trailing 21-12 at the halftime break despite senior guard Nora Hark doing her best to close the deficit with 7 points in the first 16 minutes of play. Hannibal battled FZE in the third quarter and closed in on their lead, but at the end of four quarters of play, the Lady Pirates fell to defeat 51-46.

HHS sophomore guard Mariah Mayfield led the Lady Pirates with 13 points during the setback. Senior Kyliah French finished with 12 points while Hark closes out her prep career with 11. With the tournament setback, the Lady Pirates close out their (2022-23) campaign on the hardwood with a (18-9) record.

