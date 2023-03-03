WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 2): “LIVE” IHSA Class 2A State Tournament Post-Game Interview With QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Eric Orne

Quincy Notre Dame Closes Out (2022-23) Season With A Win Over Butler College Prep (Chicago) In IHSA Class 2A 3rd Place Game
"LIVE" IHSA Class 2A State tourney Post-Game Report With QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Eric Orne
"LIVE" IHSA Class 2A State tourney Post-Game Report With QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Eric Orne(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After losing against Breese Mater Dei 61-54 during the IHSA Class 2A State Semifinals in Normal, Illinois earlier today, Quincy Notre Dame had to quickly regroup for their 8:15 pm contest against Butler College Prep out of Chicago. The third-place game is a tough one to prepare for after an emotional loss, but to their credit, the Lady Raiders were able to regain their composure and come out and play well on the Illinois State University campus.

In the first half at Redbird Arena, QND jumped out to a 30-27 halftime lead against Butler after trailing 16-15 after the first quarter. In the second half, the Lady Raiders expanded their led to 8 points, 48-40 after the 3rd quarter came to a close. Thanks to the hot shooting of Lady Raider senior guards Blair Eftink (29 points) and Abbey Schreacke (23 Points) the “Blue & Gold” were able to cruise to a 66-57 win over Butler.

With the victory, Quincy Notre Dame closed out the season with an impressive (35-2) slate. After the third-place game came to a close at Redbird, Coach Orne took timeout to join WGEM’s Brendan Reidy “LIVE” to offer some thoughts on the Lady Raiders basketball program overall, and two great seniors who simple led by example throughout their highly successful prep basketball careers at QND.

