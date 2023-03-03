WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 2) Quincy Notre Dame Faces Butler College Prep In IHSA Class 2A 3rd Place Game At Redbird Arena In Normal

QND Senior Guards Abbey Schreacke And Blair Eftink Combine For 52 Points In Final Game Of Prep Hoops Career At Illinois State University
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - For members of “Raider Nation” that hung around Redbird Arena to watch the IHSA Class 2A 3rd Place Game this evening featuring Quincy Notre Dame going up against Butler College Prep (Chicago), they did not leave the Illinois State University campus disappointed. The consolation game featuring the two basketball programs that lost their semifinal games earlier in the day, tipped off after 8:15 p.m.

To the delight of die-hard prep hoop fans, the competition on the court was spirited and highly competitive. After the first quarter, QND trailed Butler by 1 point, 16-15. The Lady Raiders regrouped and made a few adjustments to take a 30-27 lead at halftime. The “Blue and Gold” led 48-40 after the third quarter came to a close and once the final horn sounded, the Lady Raiders had locked up a 66-57 victory over Butler to improve their record to (35-2) as they closed out the (2022-23) season.

QND’s Blair Eftink led the way in the scoring department with 29 points. Fellow senior Abbey Schreacke finished with 23 points in her final prep basketball game.

