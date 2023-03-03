WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (March 2) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Fall To Defeat At Redbird Arena At The IHSA Class 2A State Semifinals

QND Will Play In 3rd Place Game vs. Butler College Prep At 8:15 PM
QND Lady Raiders Fall To Defeat At The IHSA Class 2A State Semifinals vs. Breese Mater Dei 61-54
QND Lady Raiders Fall To Defeat At The IHSA Class 2A State Semifinals vs. Breese Mater Dei 61-54(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame started the day sporting a sterling (34-1) record and a sizzling 28 game winning streak as they tipped off against Breese Mater Dei at Redbird Arena. The two teams collided in the IHSA Class 2A State Semifinals earlier today, with the winner slated to play for a state crown on Saturday in Normal.

The Lady Knights of Mater Dei started off fast against the Lady Raiders and posted a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. QND headed into the halftime break trailing 29-23. Mater Dei increased their lead to 41-29 heading into the final frame. When this highly anticipated state semifinal showdown came to a close, QND fell to defeat against the Knights 61-54.

QND’s All-State guard Abbey Schreacke (headed to Mizzou next year) finished the game with 22 points as the Lady Raiders fell to (34-2) on the season. The “Blue & Gold” will return to action at 8:15 pm tonight in the Class 2A 3rd Place Game against Butler College Prep.

WGEM Sports will have game highlights and a full post-game report headed your way tonight on WGEM News At Ten. Be sure to join us!!!

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

