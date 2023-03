Hospital Reports: March 4, 2023

Deaths:

Charles Richard Adams, age 82, of Fort Madison, died on March 2 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.

Chayla L. Smith, age 31, of Quincy, died on March 3 in her home.

Patricia A. Fagan, age 87, of Quincy, died on March 3 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Gavin Bassett and Shakeyia Bradshaw of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Anthony and Paige Hendren of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Lukas Markham and Savannah Heatherly of Jerseyville and Griggsville, Ill. welcomed a boy.

James L Schroder and Hianna S Reddick of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Korbyn and Kennedy Cox of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Rayshore Humphrey and Breanne McBride of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Logan and Makayla Cale of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Tanner Blackwell and Bracey Dyer on Quincy welcomed a girl.

