Local farmer heading to DC to lobby for climate in Farm Bill

QUINCY (WGEM) - While the fields are quiet for now, the debate is heating up in Washington D.C. ahead of this year’s Farm Bill.

The Illinois Stewardship Alliance is sending a group of farmers to the capital next week, including Quincy’s own Jessica Whiston who owns Terripin Farms.

The group will be attending the Rally for Resilience advocating for the empowerment of small farms as the industry deals with the economic, social and environmental challenges posed by the changing climate.

“It’s a place where we can get all together, at one place and discuss things and methods on farming, climate change options for small farms, and just to be supportive so that our voice is heard in the farm bill,” said Whiston.

She said the climate has a big impact on Tri-State farms, especially smaller farmers.

“We’re getting different frost dates, different freeze dates, so it’s just kind of constantly changing and there’s not as big of a pattern as there used to be. So, it’s kind of chasing...trying to guess when to plant, when is it too wet, when is it too dry...so there’s definitely major changes today compared to when I started 17 years ago,” said Whiston.

She said she’s excited for the opportunity to help represent smaller farmers from the Midwest.

“I’ve never been to Washington D.C. I have done a lot of advocating for small farms, but this will be my first time on a national level,” said Whiston.

The Rally for Resilience will take place March 6 through March 8.

The current Farm Bill is set to expire in September.

The United States Senate has begun the process for the updated bill. More details can be found here.

