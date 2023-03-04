Preservation efforts continue in Hannibal as bed and breakfast receives repairs

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Downtown Hannibal continues to preserve its history.

The building that houses the current Main Street Bed and Breakfast in Hannibal has been around since 1875.

Officials said Mark Twain himself gave a speech on the steps of that same building during his last visit to Hannibal.

It’s because of historical context like this, there continues to be a push to repair dated buildings in the city, while preserving their historical value.

Main Street Bed and Breakfast is in the final stage of its preservation project.

For more than two decades, owner Michael Ginsberg has been repairing this 1875 property and he’s finally replacing its worn out windows.

“The windows are 150 years old and they need to be replaced, repaired,” Ginsberg said.

While he said needs to replace the windows out of necessity, he plans to preserve the historical and vintage look of the rest of the structure.

It’s on the steps of the current Main Street Bed and Breakfast that author Mark Twain spoke during his last visit to his childhood home.

Ginsberg thinks everyone can benefit from keeping history like that alive.

“This is our heritage and then you know, why build stuff to have it torn down this is very solid and truly they don’t build things like they used to,” Ginsberg said.

Preserving heritage is one thing that attracts visitors to the city, said Director of Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, Megan Rapp.

“The Division of Tourism, after visiting friends and family, shopping and rural site seeing and visiting historic sites, those are the top three things that people want to do while they’re on a trip and so downtown Hannibal tops all of those,” Rapp said.

Rapp said community members like Ginsberg who work to save, and not destroy, the historical look of buildings, play a big role in tourists flocking to Hannibal over the last few years.

“Having these continuing improvements and having them done in a way that will keep the buildings not only beautiful, but also preserved for years to come, is something to take great pride in as a Hannibal community,” Rapp said.

Rapp said she’s expecting a good number of tourists to come to Hannibal this summer.

She said more group visits are scheduled right now, like bus tours and field trips, than were booked in the entire year of 2022.

Rapp said money pouring into the historical district equates to more money in the community overall.

Main Street Bed and Breakfast is set to have repairs completed and its three guest suites open by March 16.

