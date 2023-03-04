Spears wins Career Makeover

QUINCY (WGEM) - For eleven years, WGEM and John Wood Community College Foundation have teamed up to award free tuition, fees, and books to one recipient.

This year’s Career Makeover winner was April Spears of Quincy.

For Spears the third time is the charm.

“I can hear my voice 20 years ago telling myself you’re going to go back,” Spears said. “You failed it the first two times you’ve got to get back up. You have to get back up.”

Spears has worked hard over the last two decades as a CNA, most of that time at Quincy’s Good Samaritan Home.

During that time she often picked up an extra job or two. She has also raised six kids.

Now that the youngest graduates in May, she says she is ready to go earn her college degree.

“I’ve always believed if you work hard there is something that you are going to work up to, and I think this is my moment,” Spears said.

Co-workers say Spears’ strong work ethic will help her succeed in the classroom.

“She’s just absolutely incredible in how hard she works how dedicated she is, not only to Good Samaritan Home, but also to her kids and getting them to all of their events and supporting them,” Katie Bowen with Good Samaritan Home said.

Spears says she plans to stay in the healthcare field and is looking at biology classes. She says she wants to continue to work at Good Sam.

“Education, it’s got to be, this is not my end. I know there is more out there I need to learn. I want to learn.”

She plans to start classes at John Wood in the fall.

“I have grown kids now that can help me on this journey, friends, church family, my work family, and I believe I can do it this time because I have that support,” she said.

