University Illinois Extension hosts first-ever youth livestock judging clinic at JWCC Agricultural Education Center

BAYLIS, Ill. (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, the University of Illinois Extension in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler Counties hosted a first-ever livestock evaluation entry-level workshop at JWCC’s Ag Education Center.

Dozens of 8 to 18 year old kids started the morning off at an in-class lecture where they rigorously took notes before heading out to the arena for the real deal: judging pigs, cows and sheep.

JWCC ag students were there volunteering their time and passing down their knowledge.

“This is just a learning opportunity,” said ag student Kylee Freeman. “We’re here to teach, not keep score. And help kids learn how to judge so they can participate in more events around the area.”

Freeman said she wishes she had an opportunity like this at their age.

“It would have helped a lot,” Freeman said. “I would have done a lot better when I was here because I was basically starting from scratch. If I had more experience I would have been more advanced and participated better.”

Youth coordinator Kristin Huls said the new ag facility has been a great asset for events like these.

“In addition to livestock judging, we’ve already looked at developing other one-day clinics similar to this,” Huls said.

Huls said the plan is to harness a focus on the youth.

“We have a fishing clinic in the works,” Huls said. “Also project workshop days. So really anything at this age is important to find out a child’s interest and spark that interest.”

Click here for the University of Illinois Extension’s page for more upcoming events.

