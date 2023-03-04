WGEM Home and Living Show underway
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The WGEM Home and Living show is now underway.
Attendees were lined up outside the Oakley-Lindsay Center door at around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Doors opened at 10 a.m. to over 80 vendors set up to advertise their products.
Some vendors even have free samples set out for guests to try. Click here for a full list of vendors.
The event goes until 6 p.m. Saturday and reopens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Click here to get $1 off entry.
