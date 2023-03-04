WGEM Home and Living Show underway

WGEM Home & Living Show
WGEM Home & Living Show(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The WGEM Home and Living show is now underway.

Attendees were lined up outside the Oakley-Lindsay Center door at around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Doors opened at 10 a.m. to over 80 vendors set up to advertise their products.

Some vendors even have free samples set out for guests to try. Click here for a full list of vendors.

The event goes until 6 p.m. Saturday and reopens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to get $1 off entry.

