WGEM Home and Living Show underway

QUINCY (WGEM) - The WGEM Home and Living show is now underway.

Attendees were lined up outside the Oakley-Lindsay Center door at around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Doors opened at 10 a.m. to over 80 vendors set up to advertise their products.

Some vendors even have free samples set out for guests to try. Click here for a full list of vendors.

The event goes until 6 p.m. Saturday and reopens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to get $1 off entry.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.