Cooler Pattern on the Way

A pattern change this week will lead to cooler conditions after Monday.
A pattern change this week will lead to cooler conditions after Monday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Tri-States have one more day of well above average temperatures before conditions fall closer to normal.

Despite a few early morning showers possible across the Northern tier, most of the region will stay dry as a cold front passes through. Temps in the Northern tier will be closer to 60 degrees, while temps for SE areas like Pike and Scott counties will rise closer to the mid to upper 60′s. If the front passes through a little quicker or slower, high temps may rise or fall by a couple degrees. No matter when the front passes, conditions will also be breezy on Monday with winds out of the South changing to the Northwest by the afternoon.

The cooling trend begins overnight Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will rise into the upper 40′s to near 50 with mostly cloudy skies. High temps will likely stay in the 40′s through the remainder of the week as rain chances go on the increase. A few snowflakes may mix in on Wednesday, especially across Northern counties. Thursday will feature mostly rain for the region, with rainfall totals close to 0.50″ possible.

Note: There is a Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Havana and Beardstown. This includes The Illinois River along eastern Schuyler and Brown counties. The river is currently forecast to remain in minor flood stage.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
One dead, two injured in IL 336 crash
16 groups from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri schools gathered to compete for the grand...
Fort Madison High School hosts 34th annual Stars in the Spotlight competition
Dot Foods sees new CEO, president
Dot Foods announces new CEO, president
WGEN Home & Living Show
WGEM Home & Living Show 2023
Officials said Mark Twain himself gave a speech on the steps of that same building during his...
Preservation efforts continue in Hannibal as bed and breakfast receives repairs

Latest News

Evening Weather 03-04-2023
Evening Weather 03-04-2023
Temps Sunday and Monday will range 10-20 degrees above average before seasonal temps return...
Spring-like Weather For Now
An active weather pattern may be cold enough for the development of snow next week
It can snow in March
A wind advisory is in effect for Pike and Scott County in Illinois through 6 PM.
Weather Alert: Gusty winds expected today. Along with a cold rain.