Fort Madison High School hosts 34th annual Stars in the Spotlight competition

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Saturday was a day for music lovers in Fort Madison.

Speakers were pumping and toes were tapping in at the 34th annual Stars in the Spotlight show choir competition.

16 groups from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri schools gathered to compete for the grand championship in the Fort Madison Bloodhound’s gym.

Vocal music director Taylor Stoddard said it’s exciting to host this competition because it brings in choirs from bigger cities and puts Fort Madison on the map.

Stoddard said show choir itself can bring students together and teach them a few life skills along the way.

“It teaches them so many things beyond singing and dancing, like it teaches them responsibility, it teaches them work ethic, how to work hard and we have a big overlap of kids that are in both sports and show choir, so like I have 110 kids in my program alone and so they learn so much through this,” Stoddard said.

Stoddard said his two groups will combine and learn a new set before their Dessert Theater performance, held April 21 through 22 at 7 p.m. at Fort Madison High School.

He said tickets will be on sale starting April 1.

