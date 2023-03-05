Fort Madison High School hosts 34th annual Stars in the Spotlight competition

16 groups from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri schools gathered to compete for the grand...
16 groups from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri schools gathered to compete for the grand championship in the Fort Madison Bloodhound’s gym.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Saturday was a day for music lovers in Fort Madison.

Speakers were pumping and toes were tapping in at the 34th annual Stars in the Spotlight show choir competition.

16 groups from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri schools gathered to compete for the grand championship in the Fort Madison Bloodhound’s gym.

Vocal music director Taylor Stoddard said it’s exciting to host this competition because it brings in choirs from bigger cities and puts Fort Madison on the map.

Stoddard said show choir itself can bring students together and teach them a few life skills along the way.

“It teaches them so many things beyond singing and dancing, like it teaches them responsibility, it teaches them work ethic, how to work hard and we have a big overlap of kids that are in both sports and show choir, so like I have 110 kids in my program alone and so they learn so much through this,” Stoddard said.

Stoddard said his two groups will combine and learn a new set before their Dessert Theater performance, held April 21 through 22 at 7 p.m. at Fort Madison High School.

He said tickets will be on sale starting April 1.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot Foods sees new CEO, president
Dot Foods announces new CEO, president
WGEN Home & Living Show
WGEM Home & Living Show 2023
Several local Illinois fire departments and ems providers awarded grants
Several local Illinois fire departments and EMS providers awarded grants
1641 Hampshire Street
Police search estranged husband’s home as part of investigation into wife′s death
Shawn R. Stankewitz
California man arrested for alleged burglary, arson at West Quincy gas station

Latest News

IL 336 incident
Portion of IL 336 blocked off for incident
QND's Abbey Schreacke Leads The Lady Raiders To Class 2A Sectional Title Game On Thursday
WGEM Sports At Ten: (Friday) March 3 "Sports Extra" QND Senior Guards Abbey Schreacke And Blair Efftink Selected To All-State Team
The Quincy Symphony Chorus had their final performance of the regular season at Salem...
Pops of Color concert gathers community members
March is National Reading Month and hundreds of Lee County kids made sure to celebrate with...
Lee County library distributes free books during National Reading Month