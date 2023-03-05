Lee County library distributes free books during National Reading Month

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - March is National Reading Month and hundreds of Lee County kids made sure to celebrate with some fun at the Fort Madison Public Library on Saturday.

More than 200 kids of all ages got two free books and were able to do some crafts and an escape room.

Books were distributed by grade level, so students can hone in on age-specific reading skills.

Director Sarah Clendineng said we celebrate National Reading Month in March because of Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2.

“Reading is a life skill that goes across all disciplines, anything you do in life, you’re going to have to be able to read for comprehension and just getting kids reading more often improves vocabulary, improves their ability to read and understand what they’re reading and is going to just help them through anything they do for the rest of their lives,” Clendineng said.

Books were able to be given out for free thanks to money left by former Lee County teacher Jerry Pickard, who died about a year ago.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.