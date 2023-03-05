Person identified in deadly IL 336 crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - One person is dead and multiple are injured after a crash on IL 336 at County Road 1500 East in Adams County Saturday night.

Adams County Coroner Scott Graham released on Sunday that Daniel R. McMullen, 47, of Loraine died at 8:55 p.m.

Graham reported that McMullen was pronounced dead on scene.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said two others were injured with moderate injuries and transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Adams County Ambulance Service, Loraine Fire Department and Mendon Fire Department.

