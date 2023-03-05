Pops of Color concert gathers community members

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Symphony Chorus had their final performance of the regular season at Salem Evangelical Church Saturday evening.

Pops of Color featured songs that all mention color in some form or another.

Community members of a variety of ages and occupations sang in the choir Saturday night.

Director Phyllis Robertson said that’s because this choir is for anyone who has a love for music.

“There’s a lot of people that sang in high school, college, etcetera and this is an outlet for them to continue doing that or people that have retired and they have now have the time to come and spend the 2 hours on a Monday night to be together and everything and you can hear them grow,” Robertson said.

Robertson said after Saturday’s performance, she’ll begin picking music for the symphony chorus’ next concert.

That date has not been announced yet.

