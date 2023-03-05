Spring-like Weather For Now

Temps Sunday and Monday will range 10-20 degrees above average before seasonal temps return...
Temps Sunday and Monday will range 10-20 degrees above average before seasonal temps return midweek.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Above average temperatures are in the forecast once again for Sunday, with high temperatures set to climb into the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Sunday will also feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine, although a bit more sunshine compared to Saturday morning. An East-Southeasterly breeze will also pick up in the afternoon hours, gusting to 25-30mph at times. The Southerly breeze continues overnight, keeping temperatures from dropping too far. Overnight lows will hover around 50 degrees Sunday night!

Monday will be another very warm day, with high temperatures as warm as 10-20 degrees above average with another stiff Southerly breeze. However, later Monday afternoon reality will set back in. A cold front will swing through and bring the temperatures closer to average. Highs on Tuesday will range around to just above average, with cooler weather and below average temperatures to end the week. Rain chances will also be on the increase, especially Tuesday night through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot Foods sees new CEO, president
Dot Foods announces new CEO, president
WGEN Home & Living Show
WGEM Home & Living Show 2023
Several local Illinois fire departments and ems providers awarded grants
Several local Illinois fire departments and EMS providers awarded grants
1641 Hampshire Street
Police search estranged husband’s home as part of investigation into wife′s death
Shawn R. Stankewitz
California man arrested for alleged burglary, arson at West Quincy gas station

Latest News

An active weather pattern may be cold enough for the development of snow next week
It can snow in March
A wind advisory is in effect for Pike and Scott County in Illinois through 6 PM.
Weather Alert: Gusty winds expected today. Along with a cold rain.
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning
Minor accumulations of very wet snow are possible Friday
Windy, Rainy and Wet Snow