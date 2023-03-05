Spring-like Weather For Now

Above average temperatures are in the forecast once again for Sunday, with high temperatures set to climb into the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Sunday will also feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine, although a bit more sunshine compared to Saturday morning. An East-Southeasterly breeze will also pick up in the afternoon hours, gusting to 25-30mph at times. The Southerly breeze continues overnight, keeping temperatures from dropping too far. Overnight lows will hover around 50 degrees Sunday night!

Monday will be another very warm day, with high temperatures as warm as 10-20 degrees above average with another stiff Southerly breeze. However, later Monday afternoon reality will set back in. A cold front will swing through and bring the temperatures closer to average. Highs on Tuesday will range around to just above average, with cooler weather and below average temperatures to end the week. Rain chances will also be on the increase, especially Tuesday night through Friday.

