Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband are divorcing

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband,...
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband, George, speaks with members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at Union Station on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, the day before Trump's inauguration. The couple posted a joint statement on their Twitter accounts Saturday, March 4, 2023, announcing they are divorcing.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kellyanne Conway, a senior presidential adviser in the Trump White House, and her husband, attorney George Conway, a prominent critic of the former president, say they are divorcing.

The Conways posted a joint statement on their Twitter accounts Saturday, which said in part that “we are in the final stages of an amicable divorce.” The two said their marriage more than 20 years ago included “many happy years” and “four incredible children.”

Washington observers questioned the state of their union after George Conway began criticizing Donald Trump with a fervor that often matched his wife’s support of the president. While Kellyanne Conway defended Trump at every turn, her husband wrote tweets and articles and appeared on news shows to condemn his actions. He helped found the Lincoln Project, which sought Trump’s defeat in 2020.

In their statement, the couple asked that their privacy be respected and said they appreciated those who “know us, care for us, and support us.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot Foods sees new CEO, president
Dot Foods announces new CEO, president
WGEN Home & Living Show
WGEM Home & Living Show 2023
Several local Illinois fire departments and ems providers awarded grants
Several local Illinois fire departments and EMS providers awarded grants
1641 Hampshire Street
Police search estranged husband’s home as part of investigation into wife′s death
Shawn R. Stankewitz
California man arrested for alleged burglary, arson at West Quincy gas station

Latest News

Camp Point Central Tips-Off Against Illini Bluffs In Class 1A Sectional Title Game
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) "Sports Extra" Camp Point Central Hits The Hardwood To Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs In Class 1A Sectional Championship
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission
Youth livestock judging clinic
University Illinois Extension hosts first-ever youth livestock judging clinic at JWCC Agricultural Education Center