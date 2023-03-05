WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) ‘Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Preparing For The Start Of The 2023 IHSA Baseball Season

New QHS Head Baseball Coach Rick Lawson Offers Insight On The 2023 Blue Devils As Practices Get Underway On The Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The start of the 2023 IHSA baseball season is now more than ten days away, but the excitement level at Quincy High School is already sky high with a young talented squad preparing to hit the diamond in just a few weeks. Rick Lawson takes over the reins of the program this year at QHS as head coach.

Overall, the team will be young, but optimism is high in the “Blue & White” camp that this squad will develop into one of the teams to watch closely in the Western Big Six Conference this season. WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga has more details and insight on the “Diamond Devils” who are preparing to open their new season, on the road, on March 16.

