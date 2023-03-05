WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) “Sports Extra” Brown County Basketball Standout Katey Flynn Signs With John Wood Lady Blazers

John Wood Head Coach Lauren Bogle Offers Insight On Flynn Joining The Lady Blazers Next Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The fortunes of the Lady Blazers basketball program at John Wood improved a great deal this afternoon with Brown County senior Katey Flynn signing with JWCC. Flynn has helped lead the Lady Hornet basketball program to great heights during her prep career in Mount Sterling, Illinois.

This past season, Katey averaged 17 points a game going up against some of the top prep hoops programs in the state. Flynn clearly has a high “basketball IQ” that most coaches simply can only dream about. Combined with her athleticism, and competitive fire displayed on the court, the addition of Flynn to any collegiate basketball roster would a definite plus for a program looking to improve.

Flynn’s winning attitude and team first mentality will make her an added plus in the lockeroom as well at John Wood next season. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Katey after her signing ceremony came to a close to get her thoughts on heading to “The Gem City” next season to join the “Blazer Family.” We’ll have an update plus we’ll check in with Lady Blazers head coach Lauren Bogle who is understandably excited to have a player of Flynn’s caliber ready to join her team next season as she enters her second year at the helm of the program.

