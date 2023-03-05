WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) “Sports Extra” Camp Point Central Panthers Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs During IHSA Class 1A Sectional Championship Showdown

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The (27-4) Camp Point Central Panthers were ready for a battle at Bushnell-Prairie City High School this evening as they tipped off against (31-4) Illini Bluffs in the biggest game of the season for both squads. As expected, the IHSA Class 1A Sectional Championship drew a large crowd to B-PC as the Panthers and Tigers collided to see which team would be able to keep their state title dreams alive.

The Panthers found themselves trailing 10-6 after the first quarter of action. When the halftime break rolled around, Central was in the game with the Tigers holding on to a slim three-point lead 24-21. Central closed the gap in third frame and heading into the 4th quarter the game was all tied at 33. Despite the fact that the Panthers were able to outscore Illini Bluffs in the 4th quarter (21-13), after a tough hard-fought battle, Central fell to defeat 54-46 against Illini Bluffs.

Senior Isaac Genenbacher led the Panthers with a team-high 23 points in his final prep basketball game. Fellow senior Carter Eyler finished with 12 points while Nick Moore chipped in with 9 during the 8-point setback against the Tigers. Camp Point Central closed out the (2022-23) season on the hardwood with a (27-5) record. That win total ties a school record for most victories in a season for Central.

