WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) “Sports Extra” Hannibal Football Standout Ashton Watts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Truman State University

HHS Pirates Middle Linebacker Headed To The Great Lakes Valley Conference Gridiron Next Season
Hannibal Football Standout Ashton Watts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Truman State University
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a day to celebrate at Hannibal High School as one of the Pirates top football standouts from the Class of 2023 signed a National Letter Of Intent this morning. With his proud family, coaches, and teammates looking on, senior Ashton Watts signed his NLI this morning, just after 10:30 a.m., inside the lobby of Korf Memorial Gymnasium.

The Pirates talented middle linebacker is headed to Truman State University this summer to join the ranks of the Bulldogs football program. TSU is a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and the Bulldogs compete on the NCAA Division II level against some of the top teams in the country.

After his emotional signing ceremony came to a close, the WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Watts after to gain a little insight and personal thoughts on why he selected Truman State in Kirksville, Missouri.

