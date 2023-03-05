WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) “Sports Extra” Hannibal Pirates Swimming Standout Dawson Behl Signs With Millikin University

Top Pirates Swimmer Ready To Compete In The NCAA Division III Ranks Next Season In Decatur, Illinois
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Hannibal High senior Dawson Behl has been swimming since the age of 6. The talented student-athlete, that has represented the Hannibal Pirates Swimming Team at three MSHSAA Swimming Meets throughout his prep career, fell in love with the sport after watching older siblings in his family compete in the pool over the years. Friday morning, Dawson ensured that he’ll have a chance to continue swimming and competing on the next level when he signed with Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.

The enthusiastic young man, who sports a 4.25 (weighted) GPA, has also been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years. After Dawson’s signing ceremony came to a close, and he took a few pics for Instagram with family members and teammates from the HHS Pirates Swim Team, he took timeout to offer details on why he selected Millikin University.

