WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke Selected To The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 2A All-State Team For The (2022-23) Season

QND Senior Guard Blair Eftink Also Earns 2nd Team All-State Honors In The “Land Of Lincoln”
QND Lady Raiders Fall To Defeat Against Breese Mater Dei At IHSA Class 2A State Semifinals
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Several Tri-State Area girls basketball standouts received special recognition earlier today led by Quincy Notre Dame senior guard Abbey Schreacke. The Missouri Lady Tiger signee was one of a number of players that were selected to the (2022-23) Illinois Basketball Coaches Girls All-State Team.

QND’s Blair Eftink made teh all-state honor roll along with players from Central Southeastern and Illini West High School in Carthage, Illinois. We’ll have the details...

