4 Americans missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.(Source: FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
One dead, two injured in IL 336 crash
IL 336 Crash
Person identified in deadly IL 336 crash
16 groups from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri schools gathered to compete for the grand...
Fort Madison High School hosts 34th annual Stars in the Spotlight competition
Dot Foods sees new CEO, president
Dot Foods announces new CEO, president
WGEN Home & Living Show
WGEM Home & Living Show 2023

Latest News

Some California residents have been snowed in their homes in Crestline for about 11 days.
RAW: California residents trapped by walls of snow
WGEM wrapped up its 47th annual Home & Living Show on Sunday.
WGEM Home and Living Show a success
Western Illinois University’s 51st student-ran Ag Mech Farm Expo returned to Western Hall over...
Two organizations address farmer mental health at WIU farm expo
Authorities had to shut down the northbound lane of Illinois 336 for five hours overnight from...
Victim identified in Adams County crash