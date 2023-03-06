On anniversary of Wilt’s 100-point game, local basketball coaches weigh in on whether it will happen again

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sixty-one years ago last week on March 2, 1962, before a sparse crowd at the Hershey Sports Arena in Hershey, Pa., Wilt Chamberlain set the single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association by scoring 100 points, the only NBA player to ever top the century mark in a game.

The game, in which Chamberlain’s Philadelphia Warriors beat the New York Knicks 168-147, was not televised, and no video footage of the game exists. There are only audio recordings of the game’s fourth quarter. The attendance at the game was 4,124, approximately half of capacity, and no members of the New York media provided game coverage.

During the fourth quarter, the Knicks began fouling other players to keep the ball away from Chamberlain, and they also became deliberate on offense to reduce the number of possessions for Philadelphia. The Warriors countered by committing fouls of their own to get the ball back.

The 7-foot-1 Chamberlain played all 48 minutes and went 36 of 63 from the field and 28 of 32 from the free-throw line -- despite being a notoriously poor free-throw shooter -- for his 100 points. He also pulled down 25 rebounds, added two assists and set four other records during a season in which he averaged 50.4 points per game.

For comparison, the second most points scored in an NBA game is 81 by Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Just 13 times in NBA history has a player scored 70 or more points in a game, including twice this season by Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

On the anniversary of Chamberlain’s epic performance, I asked several local basketball coaches for their thoughts.

Andy Douglas, Quincy High boys head coach

Will an NBA player ever score 100 points in a game again? “I know records are made to be broken, but this one is different. It’s crazy to think that it was done without a 3-point line. When you look at the two guys that guarded him that game you can see why he scored 100 points. In today’s game there are not many games that aren’t competitive, especially with the athletes the NBA has now. Maybe if the game went into six overtimes?”

What NBA player would you think has the best chance of topping 100 points in a game? “If anyone, I could see a guy like (Golden State’s) Klay Thompson getting close. I think he scored 60 points in about 27 minutes or so once. But not if Doug Christie is guarding him though, lol!”

Brad Dance, Quincy High girls

Will an NBA player ever score 100 points in a game again? “I do think there is a slight possibility that an NBA player could get 100 points in a game again. I don’t feel it’s very likely but it is possible. As many possessions as a team gets in a game, and the way teams get the ball to the player that is hot that night gives them somewhat of a chance.”

What NBA player would you think has the best chance of topping 100 points? “I think Damian Lillard would have the best chance at doing this. He recently scored 71 and I felt he could have had more that game. The average possession when he had the ball was less than six seconds it seemed. I don’t think it is very likely but Dame would be my best guess of a player who could accomplish this.”

Kevin Meyer, Quincy Notre Dame head coach

“You should send these questions to our staff NBA expert, assistant coach Brady Frericks. I’m not an NBA guy.”

So ...

Brady Frericks, Quincy Notre Dame boys assistant coach

Will an NBA player ever score 100 points in a game again? “Nobody scores 100 in a single game again unless (Commissioner) Adam Silver adds a 4-point line. Wilt was superior to most of his competition in both size and athleticism. The league today has a lot of great scorers but, none of them enjoy the physical advantages that Wilt did. Pace also plays a factor. The game was played at a faster pace with more possessions in Wilt’s time.”

What NBA player would you think has the best chance of topping 100 points? “If I had to pick I’d go with Damian Lillard. He has multiple 60-plus point games already in his career. Lillard can score from anywhere, and he doesn’t play with the strongest supporting cast so the Blazers need him to put up points in bunches.”

Eric Orne, Quincy Notre Dame girls

Will an NBA player ever score 100 points in a game again? “I believe someone will score a 100 points again in an NBA game as the defenses/load management and style of play is different than when I really enjoyed the NBA in the mid-1980s and into the 1990s Chicago Bulls era.”

What NBA player would you think has the best chance of topping 100 points? “It will be a guard who has a great night of shooting hitting a bunch of 3s. Possibilities include De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, Trea Young, or near retirement Steph Curry has a Kobe Bryant-type game.”

Steve Hawkins, Quincy University men

Will an NBA player ever score 100 points in a game again? “Yes, I think someone will score 100 again. But there’s no chance it will be a big man. Probably not a forward either. Somebody had to be willing to get Wilt the ball that day. Guy Rodgers had 20 assists in that game. The entire team kept getting him the ball. That would never happen today. That’s why I think it will be a guard who doesn’t have to rely on others to get him the ball.”

What NBA player would you think has the best chance of topping 100 points? “My guess is Damian Lillard. He’s put up huge numbers before. He also can get them in a hurry because of how well he shoots the 3. The kicker with him is that his teammates really seem to like him. I don’t think they’d be jealous so I don’t think he’d feel guilty about taking the number of shots he’d have to take to get 100. I also think it helps that the NBA players seem to know when a player is going off and are OK with the carnival-like atmosphere that goes along with it. I’m not saying it’s a setup or that they stop playing defense. But it’s also not like they start double-teaming to get the ball out of that player’s hands.”

Kaci Bailey, Quincy University women

Will an NBA player ever score 100 points in a game again? “Anything is possible! My first reaction if someone scored 100 points in a game would be ‘where is the defense?’”

What NBA player would you think has the best chance of topping 100 points? “There are a lot of good players in the NBA who can score in different ways. From Lebron James to Steph Curry to Damian Lillard. I think any of those three have to tools to score 100 points in a game.”

Brad Hoyt, John Wood Community College men

Will an NBA player ever score 100 points in a game again? “No. I can’t see a team being OK with an individual taking over 50 shots, plus multiple trips to the free-throw line in one game. Egos and personalities are just too self centered to let someone dominate the offensive end to that level.”

What NBA player would you think has the best chance of topping 100 points? “Again, not sure it will be done but it would have to be a high volume guy that isn’t worried about teammates and is on a team that can yield to him. I’ll go with James Harden.”

FILE - In this March 2, 1962 file photo, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors holds a sign reading "100" in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., after he scored 100 points during a game against the New York Knickerbockers. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File) (PAUL VATHIS | AP)

